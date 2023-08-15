NCDEX ties up with Skymet to bring derivative trading on weather index

NCDEX ties up with Skymet to bring derivative trading on weather index1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 04:46 PM IST
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has partnered with Noida-based Skymet Weather Services to launch a weather index and facilitate derivatives trading on the index, the report said
