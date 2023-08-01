NCDEX to revise trading hours for commodity derivatives from August 141 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Currently, the trading timing in the segment is between 9 am and 5 pm. With the latest revision, the timing will be changed to 10 am to 5 pm.
The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) on August 1 announced that it will revise the trading hours for the commodity derivatives segment from August 14 onwards. "The trade timings and client code modification timings at the exchange shall be revised with effect from Monday, August 14, 2023 till further notice," said NCDEX in a circular released on Tuesday.
