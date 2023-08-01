The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) on August 1 announced that it will revise the trading hours for the commodity derivatives segment from August 14 onwards. "The trade timings and client code modification timings at the exchange shall be revised with effect from Monday, August 14, 2023 till further notice," said NCDEX in a circular released on Tuesday.

Currently, the trading timing in the segment is between 9 am and 5 pm. With the latest revision, the timing will be changed to 10 am to 5 pm. The revised timing for client code modification will be 10 am to 5:15 pm, NCDEX stated, further noting that "the pre-Open session shall be from 9:45 am to 10.00 am for all commodities".

NCDEX is predominantly an exchange with leadership in the agri commodity segments, while MCX has leadership in the area of gold, metals and oil. It differs from the multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) in the area of most actively traded commodities.

Earlier this year, NCDEX launched future contracts in Isabgol seeds on April 19, 2023. Last month, the exchange also resumed futures contracts in groundnut (in shell) after a gap of 13 years. It also introduced option trading in spices from July 15.

Some of the products listed for future contracts on its website include cereals and pulses, oil and oil seeds, fibres, soft spices, guar seeds, among others. Robusta Cherry (AB) coffee future contract is available for trading from September 30.

The commodities exchange platform was incorporated in April 2003 as a public limited company and began operations in December 2003 as a recognised association under The Forward Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1952.

Some of the company's key shareholders include National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Canara Bank, among others.

