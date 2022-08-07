NCLT orders insolvency against Som Resorts1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 11:06 PM IST
The tribunal has appointed Sumit Shukla as the interim resolution professional (IRP) for handling the day-to-day affairs of the company.
The tribunal has appointed Sumit Shukla as the interim resolution professional (IRP) for handling the day-to-day affairs of the company.
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : The Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process against Som Resorts Pvt Ltd after the company defaulted on payment of ₹15 crore. The tribunal has appointed Sumit Shukla as the interim resolution professional (IRP) for handling the day-to-day affairs of the company.