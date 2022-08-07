MUMBAI : The Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process against Som Resorts Pvt Ltd after the company defaulted on payment of ₹15 crore. The tribunal has appointed Sumit Shukla as the interim resolution professional (IRP) for handling the day-to-day affairs of the company.

“In the present case it is observed that Som Resorts has used Cosmic Structures to enter into builder-buyer agreement and collect the money from home buyers with an ulterior motive to conceal the real transaction," observed the bench led by Justice Dharminder Singh.

In December 2012, Som resorts launched a commercial cum residential project, Casa Italia, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Home buyers, who are classified as financial creditors according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, had booked space in the project during 2012-15 on the assurance that they would have possession of the units within 36 months from the project commencement date. The company, however, defaulted in handing over possession of the units and also failed to refund the deposit to the home buyers.