OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  NCLT  orders insolvency against Som Resorts
Listen to this article

MUMBAI : The Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process against Som Resorts Pvt Ltd after the company defaulted on payment of 15 crore. The tribunal has appointed Sumit Shukla as the interim resolution professional (IRP) for handling the day-to-day affairs of the company.

“In the present case it is observed that Som Resorts has used Cosmic Structures to enter into builder-buyer agreement and collect the money from home buyers with an ulterior motive to conceal the real transaction," observed the bench led by Justice Dharminder Singh.

MINT PREMIUM See All

In December 2012, Som resorts launched a commercial cum residential project, Casa Italia, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Home buyers, who are classified as financial creditors according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, had booked space in the project during 2012-15 on the assurance that they would have possession of the units within 36 months from the project commencement date. The company, however, defaulted in handing over possession of the units and also failed to refund the deposit to the home buyers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout