NCLT  orders insolvency against Som Resorts

In December 2012, Som resorts launched a commercial cum residential project, Casa Italia, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Home buyers, who are classified as financial creditors according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, had booked space in the project during 2012-15 on the assurance that they would have possession of the units within 36 months from the project commencement date. The company, however, defaulted in handing over possession of the units and also failed to refund the deposit to the home buyers.

