NCLT reserves Future Retail order 27 Jun 2022, 11:44 PM IST
Amazon alleged that 26 banks, including BoI, colluded with the Future Group to deny Amazon of its rights
MUMBAI : The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday reserved its orders pertaining to Bank of India’s (BoI) petition for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Future Retail Ltd (FRL), under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).