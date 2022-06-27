NCLT reserves Future Retail order

A Section 7 petition should be admitted by the tribunal within 14 days, according to regulations governing the IBC. However, it has been more than two months that the petition has not been admitted. BoI had on 14 April submitted an insolvency petition against Future Group for non-payment of dues due under the terms of the agreement entered into between Future Group and the bank. BoI’s petition is being opposed by Amazon alleging that 26 banks including BoI colluded with Future Group to deny Amazon of its rights.