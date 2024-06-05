NDA fails '400 Paar': Dalal Street faces worst crash in 4 years – 5 key tips for retail investors
Indian stock market faces steep decline post NDA's failure to achieve '400 Paar' milestone in recent elections, triggering panic among investors due to political uncertainty and incorrect exit polls. Here are some advices for retail investors in current market turmoil
The Indian stock market witnessed a seismic downturn recently, marking its steepest plunge in four years. The epicentre of India’s financial hub grappled with the fallout of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failing to secure the much-anticipated ‘400 Paar’ milestone in the political arena. As investors navigated this tumultuous day of trading, several factors contributed to the sharp decline:
