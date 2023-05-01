NDTV Q4: Firm posts 97% decline in net profit to ₹59 lakh2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹66.96 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹103.8 crore a year ago.
Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Monday reported 97.5 per cent decline in net profit (attributable to owners) at ₹59 lakhs for the quarter that ended March 2023. This is against a consolidated net profit of ₹24.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×