NDTV Q4: Firm posts 97% decline in net profit to 59 lakh

“One of the first things we plan to do is to strengthen and invest in the NDTV newsroom to be a multi-faceted multi-media digital platform. To grow NDTV’s digital reach via greater global content, new formats, personalization and interactivity with viewers would require more reporters, producers and editors supported by strong research tools. We will deliver news that really adds value to the lives of Indian citizens and those interested in India," said Mr. Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, AMG Media Networks Ltd.