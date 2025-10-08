NDTV rights issue closes today; price, ratio, other details you must know

New Delhi Television (NDTV) rights issue opened on September 22 and will close on October 8. The news broadcaster is looking to raise nearly ₹400 crore from eligible shareholders.

On Wednesday, NDTV share price was down 0.60 per cent to ₹113.11. The media stock has gained nearly 24 per cent in six months, however, has descended over 19 per cent in one year.

NDTV rights issue details According to the exchange filing, the company plans to issue up to 48,353,450 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹4 each at a price of ₹82 per share, amounting to ₹396.5 crore.

Eligible shareholders will receive three rights equity shares for every four shares held as of the record date, which was September 12 for NDTV’s rights issue.

“The Company has proposed a Rights Issue of 48,353,450 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of ₹4 each (“Rights Equity Shares”) at an issue price of ₹82.00 each (including a premium of ₹78.00 per Rights Equity Share), aggregating up to ₹ 396.50 Crore on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 3 (Three) Rights Equity Shares for every 4 (Four) fully paidup Equity Shares held by eligible shareholders on the record date i.e. Friday, September 12, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company further added, “The Eligible Equity Shareholders holding less than 4 (Four) Equity Shares as on Record Date shall have ‘zero’ entitlement in the Issue. Such Eligible Equity Shareholders are entitled to apply for additional Equity Shares and will be given preference in the allotment of one additional Equity Share if, such Eligible Equity Shareholders apply for the additional Equity Shares. However, they cannot renounce the same in favour of third parties and the application forms shall be non-negotiable.”

A rights issue allows a company’s existing shareholders to buy additional shares in proportion to their current ownership, usually at a discounted rate. Eligible investors receive right entitlements (REs) in their demat accounts, which can either be used to subscribe to the rights issue or traded in the market. If these REs are not exercised or sold, they will lapse and hold no value.