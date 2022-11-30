NDTV share price: Uptrend in shares of New Delhi Television Limited continued for 5th day in a row as the stock has risen from ₹358.55 (close price on 23rd November 2022 on NSE) to ₹446.30 apiece levels today, logging around 25 per cent in last five sessions. In fact, the media stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last four sessions as it has been hitting 5 per cent upper circuit since Friday session.

NDTV Adani takeover news

On Monday, Adani Enterprises Ltd informed Indian bourses that its subsidiary Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) has received a letter from news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd’s (NDTV’s) promoter firm RRPR Holding confirming it had transferred shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity capital to VCPL.

"We hereby inform you that VCPL has received a letter from RRPR Holding Private Limited (“RRPR") (through its lawyer) dated November 28, 2022 confirming to issue equity shares constituting 99.5% of its equity capital to VCPL on November 28, 2022," Adani Enterprises Ltd said in its exchange filing.

After this exchange communication, NDTV informed Indian bourses citing, "NDTV has been informed by the Promoter Group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) that the Board of Directors at the meeting held today i.e. November 29, 2022, have approved: 1. Appointment of Mr. Sudipta Bhattacharya (DIN: 0006817333), Mr. Sanjay Pugalia (DIN: 0008360398), and Mr. Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan (DIN: 02330757), as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with immediate effect; and 2. Resignation of Dr. Prannoy Roy (DIN: 00025576) and Mrs. Radhika Roy (DIN: 00025625) as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with effect from the close of business hours of November 29, 2022."

NDTV share price history

After the newsbreak of Adani group taking over the news broadcaster company NDTV, the stock has been in uptrend. In last one month, NDTV share price has surged from around ₹322 to ₹446.30 apiece levels in last one month, logging near 40 per cent jump in this small time. The stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders as it climbed to record high of ₹573 apiece levels in September 2022. In YTD time, NDTV share price has risen from around ₹115 to ₹446.30 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 300 per cent rise in 2022.