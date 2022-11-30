NDTV share price hits upper circuit on fourth straight session, stock jumps 25% in 5 days1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 10:00 AM IST
NDTV share price: Uptrend in shares of New Delhi Television Limited continued for 5th day in a row as the stock has risen from ₹358.55 (close price on 23rd November 2022 on NSE) to ₹446.30 apiece levels today, logging around 25 per cent in last five sessions. In fact, the media stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last four sessions as it has been hitting 5 per cent upper circuit since Friday session.