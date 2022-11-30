NDTV share price history

After the newsbreak of Adani group taking over the news broadcaster company NDTV, the stock has been in uptrend. In last one month, NDTV share price has surged from around ₹322 to ₹446.30 apiece levels in last one month, logging near 40 per cent jump in this small time. The stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders as it climbed to record high of ₹573 apiece levels in September 2022. In YTD time, NDTV share price has risen from around ₹115 to ₹446.30 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 300 per cent rise in 2022.