NDTV shares continue to climb upwards as Adani group takes over

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) have jumped more than 16% from August 23, the day when the Adani group announced the takeover bid, till December 1, and currently hovering around ₹440 apiece level on the BSE. The diversified Adani group started off with a hostile takeover bid for NDTV by indirectly snapping up 29.18% stake in the broadcaster and followed up with an open offer to purchase an additional 26% shareholding. The open offer started on November 22 and would close on December 5.

