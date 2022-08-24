NDTV shares hit upper circuit, surge to 52-week high

NDTV has three television news channels and a digital platform. The owners of NDTV said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion. "Radhika and Prannoy Roy are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV," the company had said. They individually and through their company, RRPR Holding Private Limited, continue to hold 61.45% of the total paid-up share capital of NDTV.