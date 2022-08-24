NDTV shares hit upper circuit, surge to 52-week high

NDTV shares hit upper circuit, surge to 52-week high2 min read . 11:11 AM IST
- NDTV shares hit upper circuit level of 5% in Tuesday's session
Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) jumped to hit the upper circuit level of 5% on the BSE to hit a 52-week high of ₹384 apiece in Wednesday's trading sessions after Adani group launched a bid to take over the media company.
Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) jumped to hit the upper circuit level of 5% on the BSE to hit a 52-week high of ₹384 apiece in Wednesday's trading sessions after Adani group launched a bid to take over the media company.
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, signalled serious intent for a play in India’s media and entertainment industry as his companies acquired a 29% stake in broadcaster NDTV Ltd and launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26% from shareholders, as mandated by law. This will be the ports-to-energy group's most high-profile bet in the media sector where Ambani already has a sizeable presence through Network18.
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, signalled serious intent for a play in India’s media and entertainment industry as his companies acquired a 29% stake in broadcaster NDTV Ltd and launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26% from shareholders, as mandated by law. This will be the ports-to-energy group's most high-profile bet in the media sector where Ambani already has a sizeable presence through Network18.
Adani Group companies acquired the stake in NDTV indirectly by buying Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd (VCPL), which owned convertible debentures (warrants that provide for the conversion of debt to equity) in RRPR Holding Pvt. Ltd that in turn owned 29.18% of NDTV Ltd. Vishvapradhan acquired the debentures in 2009-10 in return for a loan amounting to ₹404 crore it extended to the promoter holding company.
Adani Group companies acquired the stake in NDTV indirectly by buying Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd (VCPL), which owned convertible debentures (warrants that provide for the conversion of debt to equity) in RRPR Holding Pvt. Ltd that in turn owned 29.18% of NDTV Ltd. Vishvapradhan acquired the debentures in 2009-10 in return for a loan amounting to ₹404 crore it extended to the promoter holding company.
AMNL is a 100% subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), a multinational conglomerate founded by Gautam Adani. In March, Adani Enterprises had announced its foray into the media business by acquiring an unspecified minority stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd (QBML) as the group looks to boost media investments as part of an ambitious expansion plan.
AMNL is a 100% subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), a multinational conglomerate founded by Gautam Adani. In March, Adani Enterprises had announced its foray into the media business by acquiring an unspecified minority stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd (QBML) as the group looks to boost media investments as part of an ambitious expansion plan.
NDTV has three television news channels and a digital platform. The owners of NDTV said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion. "Radhika and Prannoy Roy are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV," the company had said. They individually and through their company, RRPR Holding Private Limited, continue to hold 61.45% of the total paid-up share capital of NDTV.
NDTV has three television news channels and a digital platform. The owners of NDTV said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion. "Radhika and Prannoy Roy are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV," the company had said. They individually and through their company, RRPR Holding Private Limited, continue to hold 61.45% of the total paid-up share capital of NDTV.
NDTV shares have given multibagger return of more than 392% in a year's period whereas the stock has surged about 237% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to about 0.2% fall in benchmark Sensex.
NDTV shares have given multibagger return of more than 392% in a year's period whereas the stock has surged about 237% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to about 0.2% fall in benchmark Sensex.