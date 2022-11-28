NDTV shares locked at 5% UC as Adani open offer gathers steam

The open offer size is ₹492.81 crore at the floor price of ₹294 a share.

The floor price of the offer at ₹294 is at a steep discount to Monday’s closing price.

Delivery as a percentage of traded quantity stood at 100% on BSE with 65225 shares changing hands, showing high demand for the stock .

The open offer by Adani Group’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL to acquire an additional 26% in NDTV runs from November 22-December 5.

Shares tendered by NDTV investors for Adani Group’s offer stood at 53.28 lakh shares (31.78%) as on day 5 against the offer size of 1.67 crore shares . NDTV shares remained locked at the 5% upper circuit of ₹404.85 at closing Monday .

