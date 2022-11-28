Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  NDTV shares locked at 5% UC as Adani open offer gathers steam

NDTV shares locked at 5% UC as Adani open offer gathers steam

1 min read . 09:01 PM ISTRam Sahgal
NDTV shares remained locked at the 5% upper circuit of 404.85 at closing Monday . Photo: HT

  • The open offer by Adani Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary VCPL to acquire an additional 26% in NDTV runs from Nov 22-Dec 5

Delivery as a percentage of traded quantity stood at 100% on BSE  with 65225 shares changing hands, showing high demand for the stock  . 

The floor price of the offer at 294 is at a steep discount to Monday’s closing price. 

The open offer size is 492.81 crore at the floor price of 294 a share.

