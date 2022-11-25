NDTV shares locked at 5% UC on Day 4 of open offer by Adani

The floor price of the offer at ₹294 is at a 31% discount to Friday’s closing price.

Delivery as a percentage of traded quantity stood at 100% with 36944 shares being tendered .

The open offer by Adani Group’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL to acquire an additional 26% in NDTV runs from November 22-December 5.

Shares tendered by NDTV investors for Adani Group’s offer stood at 39.35 lakh shares (23.48%) as on day 4 against the offer size of 1.67 crore shares . NDTV shares remained locked at the 5% upper circuit of ₹385.6 at closing Friday .

