Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  NDTV shares locked at 5% UC on Day 4 of open offer by Adani

NDTV shares locked at 5% UC on Day 4 of open offer by Adani

1 min read . 06:51 PM ISTRam Sahgal
A photo illustration shows a man using the Indian news media company NDTV

  • The open offer by Adani Group’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL to acquire an additional 26% in NDTV runs from November 22-December 5.

Shares tendered by NDTV investors for Adani Group’s offer stood at 39.35 lakh shares (23.48%) as on day 4 against the offer size of 1.67 crore shares . NDTV shares remained locked at the 5% upper circuit of 385.6 at closing Friday .

Shares tendered by NDTV investors for Adani Group’s offer stood at 39.35 lakh shares (23.48%) as on day 4 against the offer size of 1.67 crore shares . NDTV shares remained locked at the 5% upper circuit of 385.6 at closing Friday .

The open offer by Adani Group’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL to acquire an additional 26% in NDTV runs from November 22-December 5.

The open offer by Adani Group’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL to acquire an additional 26% in NDTV runs from November 22-December 5.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Delivery as a percentage of traded quantity stood at 100% with 36944 shares being tendered .

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The floor price of the offer at 294 is at a 31% discount to Friday’s closing price.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP