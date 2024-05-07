Near 52-week high! CarTrade Tech's shares surge 10.5% on record revenue in Q4
Shares of CarTrade Tech jumped as much as 10.5 percent in intra-day trade on Tuesday to near their 52-week high of ₹896.50 apiece.
Shares of CarTrade Tech jumped as much as 10.5 percent in intra-day trade on Tuesday to near their 52-week high of ₹896.50 apiece after the company reported its highest-ever revenue in the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started