Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Near 52-week high! CarTrade Tech's shares surge 10.5% on record revenue in Q4
MintGenie

Near 52-week high! CarTrade Tech's shares surge 10.5% on record revenue in Q4

Pranati Deva

Shares of CarTrade Tech jumped as much as 10.5 percent in intra-day trade on Tuesday to near their 52-week high of 896.50 apiece.

CarTrade Tech: The stock has gained 121% from its 52-week low and rose 28% in May.

Shares of CarTrade Tech jumped as much as 10.5 percent in intra-day trade on Tuesday to near their 52-week high of 896.50 apiece after the company reported its highest-ever revenue in the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).

The stock had hit its 52-week high of 899 on November 12, 2023. It has now given multibagger returns, soaring almost 121 percent from its 52-week low of 406, hit on May 18, 2023.

Today's rally comes following an around 9 percent surge in the previous session, when it reported its Q4 results. Meanwhile, it is also the fourth straight session of gains. The stock has gained almost 28 percent in the 4 sessions of May.

Read here: Titagarh Rail stock jumps nearly 9% to 15-week high - here's why

Before this, it rose 10 percent in April after a 19.2 percent decline in March. However, it was positive in the first 2 months of the year, rising 8.2 percent and 2.2 percent in February and January, respectively. Overall on 2024 YTD, the stock has advanced 25.6 percent while it has rallied 86 percent in the last 1 year.

Earnings

In the March quarter, the firm posted a 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at 22.5 crore as against 14.96 crore during the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue also surged 51 percent YoY to 145.27 crore, largely helped by OLX’s classifieds business. It had posted a revenue of 95.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. On the operating front, its EBITDA for the quarter under review increased 23 percent YoY to 49.11 crore while EBITDA margin expanded to 18.9 percent.

Read here: CG Power share price zooms 6.5% to all-time high after Q4 earnings

Meanwhile, for the full year, the company's net profit declined 57.94 percent to 14.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against 34.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Its sales, however, rose 34.70 percent to 489.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against 363.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

CarTrade Tech operates an automotive digital ecosystem that connects automobile customers, OEMs, dealers, banks, insurance companies and other stakeholders. The company owns and operates under several brands: CarTrade, CarWale, and AutoBiz.

Read here: Godrej Consumer shares rally 8% to 52-week high as Q4 results beat estimates

In an earlier report from April 2024, domestic brokerage house JM Financial stated that CarTrade's stock is undervalued due to investor skepticism stemming from its performance since 2021. They suggested that a lack of understanding of CarTrade's business models and competitive advantages among the investor community has contributed to this underappreciation.

The report also highlighted CarTrade's operation in a favorable competitive landscape and its ability to achieve sustained top-line growth of 20-25 percent, as well as significant potential for margin expansion. Based on this outlook, the brokerage had reiterated a 'buy' rating on the stock, setting a target price of 1,000 for March 2025, indicating a potential upside of over 23 percent. The brokerage also believes that the stock has the potential for further annualised growth of 20-25 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.