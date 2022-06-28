Near 6% to its 52-week-low, this large-cap stock to pay 1100% dividend soon

A large cap firm with a market cap of ₹218,008 crore that specialises in the construction industry is Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The Board of the company proposed a dividend of Rs. 22.00 per share, or 1100 per cent of the face value of Rs. 2/- per share, for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022.
A large-cap firm with a market cap of ₹218,008 crore that specialises in the construction industry is Larsen & Toubro Ltd. An Indian global company called Larsen & Toubro deals with engineering, building, and technology in more than 50 different countries. The stock climbed 1.02 per cent from its previous close of ₹1535.80 and closed at a market price of ₹1,551.50 today. At the current level, Larsen & Toubro shares are trading 25.35 per cent below the 52-week high and 6.53 per cent above the 52-week low on the NSE, where the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹2,078.55 on 18th January 2022 and a 52-week low of ₹1,456.35 on 20th June 2022. The Board of the company proposed a dividend of Rs. 22.00 per share, or 1100 per cent of the face value of Rs. 2/- per share, for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. The company today notified the record date for the proposed dividend.
In its exchange filing, Larsen & Toubro informed BSE that “The Company has fixed Friday, 22nd July 2022 as the Record Date to determine the Members entitled to receive the proposed Dividend of Rs. 22.00 per share of face value Rs. 2/- each for the year ended 31st March 2022. Dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or before Monday, sth August 2022. The Company has fixed Thursday, July 28, 2022 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM or to attend the AGM."
The stock is trading above the five-day moving averages, but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages at the current level. The company's book value per share is ₹691.18, and at the stock's current price, it is being traded for 2.24 times of book value. The company's PE of 25.15 is its highest level since October 2021, and its current EPS of Rs. 61.70 Cr. is comparably low when compared to levels since March 2019.