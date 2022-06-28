Near 6% to its 52-week-low, this large-cap stock to pay 1100% dividend soon

A large-cap firm with a market cap of ₹218,008 crore that specialises in the construction industry is Larsen & Toubro Ltd. An Indian global company called Larsen & Toubro deals with engineering, building, and technology in more than 50 different countries. The stock climbed 1.02 per cent from its previous close of ₹1535.80 and closed at a market price of ₹1,551.50 today. At the current level, Larsen & Toubro shares are trading 25.35 per cent below the 52-week high and 6.53 per cent above the 52-week low on the NSE, where the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹2,078.55 on 18th January 2022 and a 52-week low of ₹1,456.35 on 20th June 2022. The Board of the company proposed a dividend of Rs. 22.00 per share, or 1100 per cent of the face value of Rs. 2/- per share, for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. The company today notified the record date for the proposed dividend.

