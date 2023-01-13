Nearly 108 mn demat accounts added in December 2022, shows data1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 05:47 PM IST
Although the additions were higher than the past three months, the number continued to be below the FY22 average run-rate of 2.9million.
The number of demat accounts rose to 108 million in December 2022, 34 per cent higher from a year earlier. According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, incremental account additions were at 2.1m in December 2022 as compared 1.8m in November 2022.
