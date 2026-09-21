Nearly 50% return in less than three months | Small-cap stock under ₹100 hits 5% upper circuit

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Lords Mark share price hit 5% upper circuit at ₹93.45 apiece on NSE in Monday's trading session amid positive sentiments on Dalal Street.

Lords Mark shares opened at ₹89.58 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹89 on Friday last week. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹93.45 apiece on NSE on 21 September.

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Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, supported by easing crude oil prices, renewed foreign fund inflows and gains across Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 448.32 points to 74,743.28 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty50 rose 50.3 points to 23,396.70.

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Lords Mark recent business updates In a latest press release, Lords Mark said that the management’s strategy spans in-vitro diagnostics, dialysis and specialised diagnostic technologies, giving the healthcare portfolio several avenues for expansion.

“The investment thesis is powerful: combine medical equipment with recurring consumable demand and differentiated technology, then turn that combination into a larger, more valuable healthcare franchise,” it said.

Furthermore, the management has projected approximately ₹825 crore of FY27 revenue from IVD, MedTech and dialysis in its September investor call. This is management guidance rather than booked revenue, but it places healthcare at the centre of a substantial commercial ambition

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The wider group reported consolidated revenue of ₹307.68 crore and PAT of ₹33.18 crore for the quarter ended June 2026; these are group figures, not standalone MedTech results. The bullish opportunity is for the healthcare portfolio to become an increasingly important contributor to both earnings and the company’s investment identity.

The strongest investment argument for Lords MARK is the combination of complementary growth engines, it added. Diagnostics can build repeat demand, dialysis can expand its treatment footprint, and licensed technology can add differentiated products; together, these offer a credible route towards a more valuable MedTech platform.

Lords Mark share price trend Lords Mark share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. However, the stock has delivered over 49% returns in just three months.

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However, Lords Mark stock has witnessed a sharp decline in its share price over the year, with the stock falling 86.05% on a year-to-date basis. The stock has also lost 83.85% over the past one year.

The stock’s weakness has extended over the longer term as well. Lords Mark Industries shares have declined 71.01% over the past two years and is down 68.21% over a three-year period.

Over a five-year period, the stock has declined 66.63%, underscoring the stock’s prolonged underperformance.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.