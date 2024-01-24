Nearly 60% of Nifty 50 stocks are down this month; 8 stocks dipped more than 10%
The Nifty 50 index, representing the top 50 blue-chip companies, has seen a significant downturn primarily driven by selling in banking stocks. Foreign portfolio investors have been actively selling, withdrawing over ₹28,000 crore from Indian markets.
The Nifty 50, representing the top 50 blue-chip companies across various sectors, has witnessed a significant downturn over the last six trading sessions, primarily driven by substantial selling in heavyweight sectors, notably banking. Major banks, following their weak Q3 performance, are witnessing a sharp drop in their share price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started