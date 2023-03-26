Nearly 80% upside target! Lemon Tree Hotels shares' target price raised. Key triggers1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Key risks, as per the brokerage, include prolonged impact of Covid on occupancies and room rates and cost inflation
Domestic brokerage house and research firm ICICI Securities has raised its target price on Lemon Tree Hotels to ₹132 a piece from ₹125 a piece earlier, suggesting a potential 80 per cent upside over its Friday's closing price of ₹73.75 a piece.
