“While FY23 has been the year of recovery, the focus from FY24 will be on industry demand CAGR over FY23-27E of over 10 per cent versus supply CAGR of 4-5 per cent, company's plans to add another 2,800 keys by 25 March to take total operational keys to over 11,000, opening of the 669 keys owned Aurika Mumbai Airport hotel in H2FY24 and focus on organic debt reduction from FY25E as pending capex of ₹5 billion largely for Mumbai Airport hotel is completed by 24 March," the note stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}