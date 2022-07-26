Nearly 3.54 lakh cr of investors' wealth wiped out in 2 days of market fall

BSE's market valuation is around ₹257.55 lakh crore - down by ₹3,53,939.83 crore from last Friday's valuation of nearly ₹261.08 lakh crore.
From July 22 till Tuesday, Sensex has declined by nearly 804 points or 1.43%. While Nifty 50 shed nearly 236 points or 1.43%.
Indian market dropped for the second day in a row with Sensex reaching below 55,300 mark and Nifty 50 erasing 16,500 level. In a matter of two trading sessions, nearly ₹3.54 lakh crore of investors' wealth has been wiped out on BSE. With that, markets have also pulled back from some of the previous week's strong gains as traders focus on US Federal Reserve's policy outcome and major quarterly earnings. Markets await another rate hike from the Fed to tame the multi-decadal high inflation. Further, the downside in domestic equities can also be attributed to foreign funds outflow as FPIs have emerged as net sellers as of now this week. The rupee was flat against the US dollar.
On Tuesday, Sensex closed at 55,268.49 lower by 497.73 points or 0.89%. Nifty 50 settled at 16,483.85 below 147.15 points or 0.88%. IT stocks were the worst hit, while banking, auto, capital goods, and consumer durables stocks also dragged the performance.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Concerns over the global economic slowdown accelerated further as global corporate majors continued their trend of downgrading future estimates. The Fed’s meeting commencing today, which is expected to maintain its aggressive rate hike of 75 bps, weighed on recession fears, especially in western markets. Even though the domestic market is showcasing strength, the spillover effect from the western market is inevitable."
Meanwhile, the rupee settled flat at 79.78 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market due to firm crude oil prices, foreign funds outflow, and expectations of a rate hike from the Fed.
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Rupee witnessed range bound sessions with flat trades around 79.80 as the dollar index held rates above 106$ and showed some recovery to 106.80. Further cues remain to be watched as FOMC two days meet starts today and rupee shall carry momentum based on commentary of FED chair person jerome powell. The Rupee range can be seen at 79.70-79.95."
Furthermore, data from NSDL showed, in July to date, FPIs outflow is now ₹91 crore in the equity market, while the selloff is around ₹959 crore in the debt market. The overseas investors have pulled out ₹1,250 crore from the debt-VRR market and ₹137 crore from the hybrid instruments. Taking this into consideration, the overall FPI outflow in the Indian market is now ₹2,436 crore till July 26 this month.
Up till July 22, FPIs were net buyers with an inflow of ₹1,099 crore in the equities market. Meanwhile, from July 1 to July 22, FPI inflow was at ₹870 crore in the overall Indian market (including equities, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrid market).
Last week, both Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped by over 4% each.