Nearly 3.54 lakh cr of investors' wealth wiped out in 2 days of market fall

Indian market dropped for the second day in a row with Sensex reaching below 55,300 mark and Nifty 50 erasing 16,500 level. In a matter of two trading sessions, nearly ₹3.54 lakh crore of investors' wealth has been wiped out on BSE. With that, markets have also pulled back from some of the previous week's strong gains as traders focus on US Federal Reserve's policy outcome and major quarterly earnings. Markets await another rate hike from the Fed to tame the multi-decadal high inflation. Further, the downside in domestic equities can also be attributed to foreign funds outflow as FPIs have emerged as net sellers as of now this week. The rupee was flat against the US dollar.

