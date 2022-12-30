Near-term challenges stay for autos but outlook positive; top picks by Sharekhan

"We expect a sequential improvement in M&HCV sales to continue, driven by an expected rise in e-commerce, agriculture, infrastructure, and mining activities. We expect recovery in the CV segment to continue over the next few years, driven by improved economic activities, an affordable interest rate regime, and better financing availability. The bus and 3W segments are expected to improve gradually, as corporate offices and educational institutions open. Robust demand, easing supply constraints, and dropping commodity prices are likely to provide relief to auto OEMs and ancillary companies going forward. We stay Positive on the sector."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}