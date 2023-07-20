NECC rights issue 2023: Small-cap stock trades at 10% premium before allotment date2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST
NECC rights issue price has been announced at ₹18 per equity share
NECC rights issue 2023: North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd is a small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹187 crore. The small-cap company recently announced to raise funds through issuance of rights. The board of directors of the company declared NECC rights issue price at ₹18 per share. NEC rights issue opened on 14th June 2023 and the issue closed on 11th July 2023. After closure of NECC rights issue 2023, market is eagerly awaiting the NECC rights issue allotment date, which is most likely on 24th July 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. However, ahead of rights issue allotment, NECC shares are trading at around ₹19.80 apiece levels, which is around 10 per cent higher from the NECC rights issue price of ₹18 apiece.
