NECC rights issue details

Informing Indian stock market bourses about the beginning of rights issue allotment process, NECC said, "In accordance with the Basis of Allotment finalized in consultation with BSE Limited (Designated Stock Exchange}, the Lead manager to the Issue and the Registrar to the Issue, the Right Issue Committee of the Company at its meeting held on July 17, 2023 approved the allotment of 4,51,77,602 (Four Crore Fifty One Lakhs Seventy Seven thousand Six Hundred and Two) partly paid-up Equity Shares bearing distinctive numbers from 50197337 to 95374938 having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each in dematerialised form for cash at an issue price of Rs. 18/- (Rupees Eighteen Only) per Rights Equity Share, ie. at a premium of Rs. 8/- (Rupees Eight Only) per Rights Equity Share (wherein the applicants were required to pay Rs.9.00/- per Rights Equity Share on application and the balance Rs. 9.00 being payable on subsequent call(s) as may be decided by the Board), to the respective Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company."