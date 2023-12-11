NECC share price touches upper circuit. Rises 8.5% in two days on GAIL order
NECC share price has been in uptrend after receiving GAIL order worth ₹52.48 crore
Stock market today: Shares of NECC (North Eastern Carrying Corporation) has been in uptrend for the last two sessions. In last two sessions, NECC share price has risen from ₹30.15 to ₹32.70 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 8.5 per cent rally in this time. While climbing to intraday high of ₹32.70 per share levels, the logistics stock missed to touch its 52-week high of ₹34 apiece by less than 4 per cent.
