Neetu Yoshi IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide

Neetu Yoshi IPO allotment will be finalized today, July 02. Investors can verify their allotment status via Skyline Financial Services or the BSE website.

A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Jul 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Neetu Yoshi IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for the Neetu Yoshi IPO is expected to be finalized today, July 02. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private, or the BSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from June 27 to July 01, saw a robust response from investors, being oversubscribed by 128 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 256 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 91.92 times and the QIB was booked at 96 times.

The IPO price was set at 75 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on July 03, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of July 04, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for several purposes, including setting up a new manufacturing facility and general corporate purposes.

Steps to check Neetu Yoshi IPO status

If you have applied for the Neetu Yoshi IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

You can check the Neetu Yoshi IPO allotment status at this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1: Visit the above link, which will take you to Neetu Yoshi IPO's registrar's website, i.e., Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2: Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set if the allocation is completed.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: The screen will show the IPO status, and the number of Neetu Yoshi IPO shares allotted.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website

Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Neetu Joshi

Incorporated in January 2020, Neetu Yoshi Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing customized products in different grades of ferrous metallurgical products.

The company offers a product portfolio of mild steel, spheroidal graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, ranging from 0.2 kg to 500 kg. It is an RDSO-certified vendor for Indian Railways.

The company offers a wide range of standard and customized products, primarily serving Indian Railways with critical components like braking solutions, suspensions, propulsion aids, and coupling attachments for trains.

Neetu Yoshi IPO GMP today

The Neetu Yoshi GMP, or grey market premium, stands at 25 per share today, indicating that the stock may list at 100, 33.3% higher than the issue price of 75. The grey market premium reflects investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
