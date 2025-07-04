Neetu Yoshi shares make strong debut, list at ₹105 on BSE SME, a premium of 40% from IPO price

Neetu Yoshi IPO debuted strongly on July 4, listing at 105, a 40% premium from its IPO price. The issue received 128.18 times subscription, with retail investors at 91.21 times and non-institutional at 256.69 times. The funds will support a new manufacturing facility.

Published4 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Neetu Yoshi IPO listing: Shares of Neetu Yoshi made a strong debut on the bourses on Friday, July 4, listing at 105 on BSE SME, a premium of 40 percent from its IPO price of 75.

The SME initial public offering (IPO), valued at 77.04 crore, was open for subscription from June 27 to July 1.

The issue wrapped up with an overwhelming response, garnering a total subscription of 128.18 times over the three-day window. The issue received bids for 87.57 crore shares versus the 68.32 lakh shares on offer. Retail investors portion was subscribed 91.21 times while the non-institutional investor segment attracted 256.69 times bids, the highest. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion also witnessed the strong demand, booked 96.36 times.

About the IPO

The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 102.72 lakh shares with no offer for sale component. The minimum application size was 1,600 shares, implying a minimum investment of 1.13 lakh from retail investors.

Neetu Yoshi Limited plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO primarily for setting up a new manufacturing facility, aimed at expanding its production capabilities and for general corporate purposes.

The IPO also raised 21.90 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Horizon Management was the book-running lead manager of the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services was the registrar. Meanwhile, the market makers for Neetu Yoshi IPO were NNM Securities, RK Stock Holding and Choice Equity Broking.

About the Company

Neetu Yoshi Limited, incorporated in January 2020, is engaged in the manufacturing of customised ferrous metallurgical products in various grades. The company’s product offerings include mild steel, spheroidal graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel components.

Notably, the firm is a certified vendor with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for Indian Railways. Its product portfolio caters primarily to the railway sector, providing a wide array of standard and tailor-made components such as braking systems, suspension parts, propulsion supports, and coupling mechanisms used in trains.

