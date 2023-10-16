comScore
Nelco Q2FY24 earnings: Net profit rises 27% on year to ₹5.69 crore; revenue slightly up

 A Ksheerasagar

Nelco's Q2FY24 consolidated net profit surges 27.29% to ₹5.69 crore. Its revenue from operations came in at ₹76.65 crore.

After reaching an all-time high of ₹1,090 apiece in September last year, the shares underwent a downward trend that persisted until March of this year, resulting in a nearly 40% loss in value. (Pixabay)Premium
Nelco, a part of the Tata Group, reported its Q2FY24 financial results on Monday, with its consolidated net profit surging 27.29% to 5.69 crore compared to the 4.47 crore reported in the same period last year. In the previous quarter (Q1FY24), the company recorded a consolidated net profit of 5.73 crore.

During the September quarter, the consolidated revenue from operations stood at 76.65 crore, marking a slight increase over the 75.44 crore in revenue reported in the September 2022 quarter.

The operating profit showed a 2% YoY increase, reaching 13.91 crore. The EBITDA margin remained nearly flat on both a QoQ and YoY basis, at 18.68%. The company managed to reduce its finance cost to 1.68 crore in the quarter, compared to 1.93 crore during the same period last year, according to the company's exchange filing.

Earnings per share during the September quarter (Q2FY24) improved to 2.49 compared to 1.96 in the same quarter of last fiscal. 

Nelco is in the business of providing domestic satellite communication services to closed user group (CUG) networks via satellite system on a non-exclusive basis within the territorial boundary of India under the VSAT License granted by the Department of Telecommunications (D.O.T.), Government of India.

The company's shares have delivered significant returns to their shareholders over the past three years. During this period, the company's share price soared from 178.20 per share to 794.25 per share, representing a remarkable increase of 345%.

After reaching an all-time high of 1,090 per share in September last year, the shares underwent a downward trend that persisted until March of this year, resulting in a nearly 40% loss in value. However, the shares reversed course in the following month and have since maintained bullish momentum.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 05:50 PM IST
