Nelco Q2FY24 earnings: Net profit rises 27% on year to ₹5.69 crore; revenue slightly up
Nelco's Q2FY24 consolidated net profit surges 27.29% to ₹5.69 crore. Its revenue from operations came in at ₹76.65 crore.
Nelco, a part of the Tata Group, reported its Q2FY24 financial results on Monday, with its consolidated net profit surging 27.29% to ₹5.69 crore compared to the ₹4.47 crore reported in the same period last year. In the previous quarter (Q1FY24), the company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹5.73 crore.
