Nelco stock snaps a 2-day losing streak, gains 8% on strong volumes
Following a prolonged decline from September 2022 to March 2023, during which the stock lost nearly 47% of its value, there was a sharp reversal in the subsequent month, leading to sustained upward momentum to date. Since reaching a low of ₹487 in March 2023, the stock has surged by 61.40%.
Nelco, a leading VSAT provider in India and part of the Tata Group, witnessed an 8% surge in its stock price, reaching ₹814 per share during today's trading session, amid a strong surge in volumes, marks the end of the stock's two-day decline.
