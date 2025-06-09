NELCO to Asian Paints: 5 stocks in focus ahead of turning ex-dividend today or tomorrow

Dividend Stocks: NELCO, Asian Paints, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Indian Bank, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, and Tata Investment Corporation are five stocks that will trade ex-dividend in trade today or tomorrow.

These companies had set Monday or Tuesday as the record date for identifying the list of shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

The record date, as per the T+1 settlement procedure, means that investors need to buy the shares of the companies at least one day prior to the record date so that their names appear in the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends and reap the benefits of dividend payouts made by the companies.

Dividend details of stocks to trade ex-date today NELCO Ltd: Subject to shareholder approval at the company's subsequent annual general meeting, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share (10%) (face value of ₹10 each) for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025.

The record date for identifying the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend had been set by NELCO as June 9, 2025. The shares of NELCO will trade ex-dividend today, and shareholders who wished to benefit from the dividend announcement should have bought NELCO shares a day prior to the record date, i.e. Friday, June 6.

Dividend details of stocks to trade ex-date tomorrow Asian Paints Ltd: Subject to shareholder approval at the company's 79th Annual General Meeting, a final dividend payment of ₹20.55 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each was recommended by Asian Paints for the fiscal year 2025.

Including the interim dividend of ₹4.25 per equity share, which was approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting on November 9, 2024, and paid out later, the total dividend for the fiscal year 2025 comes to ₹24.80 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the fiscal year concluded on March 31, 2025. The company fixed the record date for dividend as June 10.

If the shareholders approve, the dividend will be paid on or after Monday, June 30, 2025.

Indian Bank - With a record date on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Indian Bank announced a final dividend of ₹16.25 per share.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India: Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India announced a final dividend of ₹15 per share, with the record date set as Tuesday, June 10.

Tata Investment Corporation: With a record date of Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Tata Investment Corporation recommended a final dividend of ₹27 per share.