Nemish Shah's two portfolio stocks to be in focus after government's push in Budget 2026 — Do you own?

ENAM Securities co-founder and ace investor Nemish Shah's two portfolio stocks, Elgi Equipments and LMW, share price is set to be in focus of the stock market investors after the central government's push in the Union Budget 2026.

According to a report from the news portal, Financial Express, Nemish Shah, who is allegedly India's answer to Warren Buffett, said that he currently holds only five stocks in his individual portfolio with a net worth of ₹3,238 crore.

Elgi Equipments is in focus of the stock market investors after the Union Budget due to its deal with the Indian Navy, positioning the company for a defence order-led surge, according to the news portal's report.

Advertisement

The news report also mentioned that through a joint venture with JP Sauer & Sohn, Elgi Sauer Compressor Ltd has become indispensable to the Indian Navy with the help of indigenizing high-pressure compressors for naval divers and the spark for naval engines.

While shares of LMW will be in focus of the investors as the government moves towards the demand for defence equipment. The company is a Tier-1 partner of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), as the firm is positioned to absorb the outsourced structural manufacturing, which HAL plans to increase, according to the news portal's report.

How much stake does Nemish Shah own? According to public shareholding data collected from BSE data, Nemish Shah owns 53,60,000 or 53.6 lakh shares of Elgi Equipments, which makes up for 1.69% shareholding in the company.

Advertisement

Nemish Shah also owns 5,72,173 or more than 5.27 lakh shares of Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW), which makes up to 5.36% of the total shareholding of the company, as per the exchange data.

Elgi Equipments share price trend Elgi Equipments shares closed 0.58% lower at ₹484.70 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹487.55 at the previous market close, according to NSE data.

Shares of Elgi Equipments have given stock market investors more than 194% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 17% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows. However, in the last one-year period, the stock has lost 13.67%.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has gained 1.80% so far in 2026, and is trading 12.41% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Advertisement

Elgi Equipments share price hit its 52-week high at ₹608.40 on 24 July 2025, while the 52-week low was at ₹401 on 9 April 2025, according to NSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹15,360.58 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 6 February 2026.

LMW share price trend LMW shares closed 1.15% lower at ₹15,505 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹15,686 at the previous market close, NSE data shows.

LMW stocks have given market investors more than 160% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 35% returns in the last three years. The exchange data also showed that the stock has lost 1.20% in the last one-year period.

Advertisement

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, LMW stock has gained 3.47% so far in 2026, and is trading 3.92% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market, NSE data showed.

Shares of LMW hit its 52-week high level at ₹18,250 on 14 May 2025, while the 52-week low was at ₹13,450.05 on 28 February 2025, according to the exchange data. The company's M-Cap was at ₹16,563.99 crore as of the stock market close last week.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.