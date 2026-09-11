Neogen Chemicals share price falls 5% after board sets QIP floor price | Check dates and details

Neogen Chemicals share price came under pressure in Friday's trading session, September 11, after the specialty chemicals company finalised the floor price for its proposed Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The stock slipped nearly 5% during intraday trading, even as it has delivered strong returns across several timeframes.

Neogen Chemicals stock declined as much as 4.6% to ₹2,275.95 per share on the BSE. The fall came a day after the company announced that its fund-raising committee had determined the floor price for the QIP at ₹2,189.73 per equity share.

The company has fixed September 10, 2026, as the ‘Relevant Date’ for determining the QIP pricing. According to the company, the floor price has been arrived at using the pricing formula prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Neogen Chemicals may also offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price, adding another element for investors to consider as the fundraising process progresses.

QIP Details The QIP follows approvals obtained from both the company's board and shareholders. Neogen Chemicals' board approved the fundraise on July 24, while shareholders subsequently gave their approval through a special resolution passed on August 21.

The company plans to deploy the proceeds from the institutional fundraising towards its battery materials projects, specifically Dahej Phase 1 and Pakhajan Phase 2. A portion of the funds will also be directed towards reducing the company's debt footprint.

A Qualified Institutions Placement is a fundraising mechanism available to Indian listed companies that enables them to issue securities directly to qualified institutional buyers in the domestic market. The route allows eligible public companies to raise capital from institutional investors without going through the more complex process involved in a public offering and with a comparatively lower regulatory burden.

The proposed QIP therefore serves two stated purposes for Neogen Chemicals: funding its battery materials expansion and helping bring down its debt footprint.

Neogen share price trend Despite Friday's decline, Neogen Chemicals has delivered substantial gains over the longer term. The company's scrip touched a 52-week high of ₹2,482.70 per share on August 18, 2026. The stock's 52-week low was ₹978 per share on December 9, 2026.

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The specialty chemicals stock has gained 13.38% over the past three months and approximately 60% in six months. Its performance in 2026 has been particularly strong, with the stock delivering a return of close to 94% so far.

Over the last one year, Neogen Chemicals has added 45%, while the stock has doubled investor wealth over five years, rising 100%.