Neogen Chemicals share price jumps nearly 15% in 3 sessions | What's driving the rally, is more upside ahead?

Neogen Chemicals share price jumped over 8% on Wednesday, 14 October, extending its rally for a third consecutive session. The specialty chemicals stock has gained nearly 15% over the past three trading sessions, scaling fresh record highs amid strong buying interest and improving earnings momentum.

According to market experts, the stock is witnessing a multi-session breakout, with momentum-driven buying pushing it to fresh all-time highs in the ₹2,748– ₹2,778 range. Trading volumes have also remained significantly above average, although experts have not identified any specific company announcement to explain the latest surge.

The rally gathered pace on Monday, 12 October, as the stock rose by around 6–7% on heavy volume. It continued on Tuesday, 13 October, when Neogen Chemicals touched a fresh intraday all-time and 52-week high of ₹2,613, extending its upward momentum even as the broader market remained under pressure.

According to experts, the stock's rally follows the company's report of record results for the June quarter. Neogen Chemicals posted net sales of ₹250.29 crore, while net profit surged 138.4% year-on-year to ₹17.11 crore. Its operating margin stood at 19.27%.

The stock is also trading above all its key moving averages, signalling a strong technical trend. The rebound in Indian specialty chemical stocks, coupled with improving earnings momentum following the strong quarterly performance, has further supported investor interest, according to experts.

However, with the stock scaling record highs amid elevated volumes and no clearly identified company-specific trigger, investors will be watching whether the buying momentum sustains in the coming sessions.

Neogen Chemicals shares have gained 15.08% over the past month and 26.74% in the last three months. The stock has risen 12.14% over the past week and 11.16% over the past two weeks, reflecting strong recent momentum. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 130.98%, while the six-month return stands at 97.13%, as per BSE data.

Neogen Chemicals share price - Is there further upside? Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Neogen Chemicals remains in a strong uptrend, consistently forming higher tops and higher bottoms. He noted that every dip towards the 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA) has attracted buying interest, while the stock's ability to trade at record highs despite broader market weakness highlights its relative strength. Bhosale expects the outperformance to continue, with declines likely to be bought into. He pegged support at around ₹2,500 and said the stock could extend its rally towards ₹3,000.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Neogen Chemicals has broken above horizontal trendline resistance on the daily chart, with the breakout supported by a sharp increase in trading volume. The stock is trading above key short- and long-term moving averages on both daily and weekly charts, indicating a positive price structure. The MACD line has also crossed above the signal line, reinforcing the bullish momentum. Shah identified ₹2,580– ₹2,590 as the immediate support zone and said the rally could extend further as long as the stock sustains above this range.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Neogen Chemicals is in an uptrend and continues to outperform the broader market. He noted that the stock is consistently trading above its 50-day DEMA, currently around ₹2,300, which is acting as support. Jain advised traders holding long positions to stay invested and ride the prevailing trend.