Neogen: Kotak Institutional recommends buying the stock, says firm has first-mover advantage in EV battery chemicals
Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage on Neogen Chemicals, highlighting its strong growth potential in India's EV battery chemicals sector. The company targets a 30% market share in battery electrolytes by 2030 and expects substantial revenue growth from both core and battery segments.
Neogen Chemicals, the fast-growing speciality chemical company, is gearing up for a multifold scale-up in the coming years by virtue of being the first mover and arguably the most credible entrant in India’s promising EV battery chemicals space, said domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities.
