NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates and other details

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO, priced at 20 per share, opened on September 30, 2024. The offering consists of 60 lakh shares, with a minimum retail investment of 120,000.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Sep 2024, 04:34 PM IST
NeoPolitan Pizza IPO : Subscription status, GMP, key dates and all you need to know

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: The initial public offering of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods opened for subscription on Monday, September 30. Read below for details on subscription status, GMP and key dates.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Subscription status

The IPO of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods was subscribed 0.79 times on the first day of the bidding process as of 4:30 pm. The retail category was subscribed 1.6 times and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion 0.12 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota did not see any bids yet.

 

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Key details

The subscription period for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO, which began on September 30, ends on October 4. On Monday, October 7, the allocation for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is anticipated to be completed. The tentative listing date for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is Wednesday, October 9, with the shares set to list on BSE.

 

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Subscription details

The 12 crore NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is a fixed-price issue, with 60 lakh new shares on offer.

 

The IPO price of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods is 20 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 6,000 shares. Retail investors thereby are required to invest a minimum of 120,000. HNI quota requires a minimum investment of two lots, or 12,000 shares, totalling 240,000.

 

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Registrar and lead managers

The registrar for the NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book-running lead manager is Turnaround Corporate Advisors Private Limited. MNM Stock Broking is the market maker for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: GMP or grey market premium

Information from Investorgain.com indicates that the GMP for the NeoPolitan Pizza & Foods IPO price was nil. Therefore, currently, the shares of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods are available at zero premium over the issue price in the grey market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 04:34 PM IST
