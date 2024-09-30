NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO, priced at ₹ 20 per share, opened on September 30, 2024. The offering consists of 60 lakh shares, with a minimum retail investment of ₹ 120,000.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: The initial public offering of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods opened for subscription on Monday, September 30. Read below for details on subscription status, GMP and key dates.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Subscription status The IPO of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods was subscribed 0.79 times on the first day of the bidding process as of 4:30 pm. The retail category was subscribed 1.6 times and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion 0.12 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota did not see any bids yet.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Key details The subscription period for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO, which began on September 30, ends on October 4. On Monday, October 7, the allocation for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is anticipated to be completed. The tentative listing date for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is Wednesday, October 9, with the shares set to list on BSE.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Subscription details The ₹12 crore NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is a fixed-price issue, with 60 lakh new shares on offer.

The IPO price of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods is ₹20 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 6,000 shares. Retail investors thereby are required to invest a minimum of ₹120,000. HNI quota requires a minimum investment of two lots, or 12,000 shares, totalling ₹240,000.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Registrar and lead managers The registrar for the NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book-running lead manager is Turnaround Corporate Advisors Private Limited. MNM Stock Broking is the market maker for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: GMP or grey market premium Information from Investorgain.com indicates that the GMP for the NeoPolitan Pizza & Foods IPO price was nil. Therefore, currently, the shares of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods are available at zero premium over the issue price in the grey market.