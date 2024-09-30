Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates and other details

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates and other details

Ujjval Jauhari

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO, priced at 20 per share, opened on September 30, 2024. The offering consists of 60 lakh shares, with a minimum retail investment of 120,000.

NeoPolitan Pizza IPO : Subscription status, GMP, key dates and all you need to know

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: The initial public offering of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods opened for subscription on Monday, September 30. Read below for details on subscription status, GMP and key dates.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Subscription status

The IPO of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods was subscribed 0.79 times on the first day of the bidding process as of 4:30 pm. The retail category was subscribed 1.6 times and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion 0.12 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota did not see any bids yet.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Key details

The subscription period for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO, which began on September 30, ends on October 4. On Monday, October 7, the allocation for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is anticipated to be completed. The tentative listing date for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is Wednesday, October 9, with the shares set to list on BSE.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Subscription details

The 12 crore NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is a fixed-price issue, with 60 lakh new shares on offer.

The IPO price of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods is 20 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 6,000 shares. Retail investors thereby are required to invest a minimum of 120,000. HNI quota requires a minimum investment of two lots, or 12,000 shares, totalling 240,000.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: Registrar and lead managers

The registrar for the NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book-running lead manager is Turnaround Corporate Advisors Private Limited. MNM Stock Broking is the market maker for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: GMP or grey market premium

Information from Investorgain.com indicates that the GMP for the NeoPolitan Pizza & Foods IPO price was nil. Therefore, currently, the shares of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods are available at zero premium over the issue price in the grey market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.