Nephrocare Health IPO listing: Shares make modest debut, list at 6.9% premium

Nephrocare Health IPO listing: Shares of Nehprocare Health listed moderately higher in the Indian stock market on Wednesday, December 17. Nephrocare Healthcare share price got listed at a 6.89% premium over the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹460.

Nephrocare Health share price opened at ₹490 and ₹491 on NSE and BSE, respectively. This means that the IPO allottees made a 6.89% gain on Nephrocare Health IPO listing.

Ahead of the listing, Nephrocare Health IPO shares were trading at a premium of ₹37 in the grey market, as per Investorgain.

Nephrocare Health IPO details

On the final day of bidding, the Nephrocare Health IPO was subscribed 13.96 times, with bids placed for about 18.69 crore shares as against 1.34 crore shares available for subscription, as per BSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers led demand, subscribing their portion by 27.47 times. The Non-Institutional Investors segment followed closely with a 24.27-times subscription, while retail investors subscribed their quota 2.31 times by the end of day three.

Nephrocare Health launched a book-built IPO that included both a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale component, aiming to raise about ₹871 crore from the domestic capital markets.

Nephrocare Health IPO was priced in a band of ₹438–460 per share, with investors required to bid in lots of 32 shares each.

According to the red herring prospectus, the company intends to deploy the IPO proceeds toward expanding its dialysis clinic network across India, reducing outstanding debt, and meeting general corporate needs.

The allotment of shares was completed on Monday, December 15, 2025, with the company’s shares scheduled to debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Nephrocare Health is an Indian provider of dialysis and renal care services that has built a strong presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities by leveraging strategic alliances and an asset-light business model. Its network of clinics spans locations across India as well as select international markets.