Nephrocare Health IPO listing LIVE: GMP signals positive debut, 8% listing gains on Indian stock market

Nephrocare Health IPO listing Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services is set to debut on the Indian stock market today, Wednesday, 17 December 2025, after attracting strong demand from all three investor categories during its primary issue.

On the final day of bidding, the Nephrocare Health IPO was subscribed 13.96 times, with investors bidding for 18,68,93,536 shares against the 1,33,87,854 shares available, according to BSE data. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) emerged as the most aggressive participants with a subscription of 27.47 times, followed by the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment at 24.27 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 2.31 times by the end of Day 3.

Nephrocare Health is an Indian dialysis and renal care provider that has expanded its presence across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through strategic partnerships and an asset-light operating model. The company runs a network of clinics across India and a few international markets.

Nephrocare Health IPO Details

Nephrocare Health’s IPO was a book-built public issue featuring a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), with the company aiming to raise nearly ₹871 crore from the market. The price band was fixed at ₹438–460 per share, and the lot size was 32 shares per lot, translating into a minimum retail investment of ₹14,720 at the upper end of the band.

The issue was open for subscription between December 10–12, with allotment finalised on December 15.

From the fresh issue proceeds, Nephrocare plans to allocate ₹129.1 crore toward opening new dialysis clinics across India, while ₹136 crore will be used to repay existing borrowings. The remainder will be set aside for general corporate purposes.