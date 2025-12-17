Nephrocare Health IPO listing LIVE: GMP signals positive debut, 8% listing gains on Indian stock market

Nephrocare Health IPO listing Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services is set to debut on the Indian stock market today, Wednesday, 17 December 2025, after attracting strong demand from all three investor categories during its primary issue.
On the final day of bidding, the Nephrocare Health IPO was subscribed 13.96 times, with investors bidding for 18,68,93,536 shares against the 1,33,87,854 shares available, according to BSE data. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) emerged as the most aggressive participants with a subscription of 27.47 times, followed by the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment at 24.27 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 2.31 times by the end of Day 3.
Nephrocare Health is an Indian dialysis and renal care provider that has expanded its presence across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through strategic partnerships and an asset-light operating model. The company runs a network of clinics across India and a few international markets.
Nephrocare Health IPO Details
Nephrocare Health’s IPO was a book-built public issue featuring a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), with the company aiming to raise nearly ₹871 crore from the market. The price band was fixed at ₹438–460 per share, and the lot size was 32 shares per lot, translating into a minimum retail investment of ₹14,720 at the upper end of the band.
The issue was open for subscription between December 10–12, with allotment finalised on December 15.
From the fresh issue proceeds, Nephrocare plans to allocate ₹129.1 crore toward opening new dialysis clinics across India, while ₹136 crore will be used to repay existing borrowings. The remainder will be set aside for general corporate purposes.
Nephrocare Health will not receive any proceeds from the offer-for-sale component, with the funds going to the selling shareholders. “Each of the selling shareholders shall be entitled to its respective portion of the proceeds of the offer for sale after deducting its proportion of the offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon,” the company said in its red herring prospectus.
The company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue towards capital expenditure for setting up new dialysis clinics in India, and for the prepayment or scheduled repayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings. A portion of the funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.
Shivani Nyati, the Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said the Nephrocare Health IPO witnessed strong investor demand after its three-day public subscription.
The expert also highlighted that the market indicators suggest that the IPO is expected to be listed with a premium of 8% or ₹37-38 per share on top of the price band of the public issue.
“The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services, with a price band of ₹438-460 per share, witnessed strong investor interest and was subscribed approximately 13.96 times. Market indicators suggest that GMP has risen into positive territory, with grey market premiums reported up to around ₹37-38 per share, implying a potential 8% pre-listing upside over the IPO price band, reflective of moderately positive sentiment,” said Nyati.
As of 16 December 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Nephrocare Health IPO stood at ₹37 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹460, the company's stocks are expected to be listed at ₹497 apiece, marking a potential premium of 8%.
Grey market premium (GMP) is an investor's willingness to subscribe to a public issue offering shares in the primary market.