Nephrocare Health IPO off to slow start, subscribed 0.13x on opening day

The initial public offering (IPO) of dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services received a muted response from all segments of investors during its first day of bidding. The issue, which opened for subscription today, December 10, was booked just 0.13 times.

Among investor categories, the employee quota was booked 0.59 times, while the retail investor segment was subscribed 0.21 times. The non-institutional investor segment was booked just 0.10 times, and the qualified institutional investor (QIB) segment has not yet opened for bidding.

Ahead of the public offering’s launch, Nephrocare Health secured ₹260 crore from anchor investors.

Among the prominent anchor investors are SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Fidelity Funds, DSP MF, Bandhan MF, The Prudential Assurance Company, Eastspring Investments, Polar Capital Funds, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life Insurance, as reported in a circular posted on the BSE’s website.

Nephrocare Health Services IPO Details The company is looking to raise ₹871.05 crore from the issue, comprising a fresh issue of 0.77 crore shares aggregating to ₹353.40 crore and an offer for sale of 1.13 crore shares aggregating to ₹517.64 crore.

Of the total issue size, 75% has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 10% for Retail Investors.

The price band has been fixed at ₹438– ₹460 per share, with a lot size of 32 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,720 for retail investors. The mainboard IPO is proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 17.

The Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, December 15, with refunds initiated on Tuesday, December 16. Shares will be credited to allottees’ demat accounts on the same day following refunds.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to set up new dialysis clinics in India, repay the debt, and for general corporate purposes.

About Nephrocare Health Services Nephrocare Health Services is a dialysis services provider offering comprehensive care through its network of clinics, from diagnosis to treatment and wellness programs, including hemodialysis, home and mobile dialysis, and pharmacy services.

In FY25, the company served 29,281 patients and completed 2,885,450 treatments in India, which represented 10% of the total dialysis patients in India.

Nephrocare IPO