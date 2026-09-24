Nephrocare shares tumble 5% | What’s driving the decline?

Nephrocare Health Services shares declined more than 5% on Thursday, 24 September, after reports said that a group of promoter and investor entities may sell shares through a block deal worth up to ₹650 crore.
According to media reports, the transaction has a base size of ₹400 crore, with an additional ₹250 crore upsize option. The shares are reportedly being offered at ₹705 per share, representing a discount of around 5% to the stock’s previous closing price of ₹741.90.
The proposed transaction is reportedly being managed by IIFL Capital along with other brokers. The sellers include Investcorp Private Equity Fund II, Healthcare Parent Limited, Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity Limited, Edoras Investment Holdings Pte Ltd, Quadria Capital India Fund III, Bessemer Venture Partners Trust, Vikram Vuppala, Viraaj Family Trust and Manvi Family Trust, according to media reports.
According to the company’s June 2026 shareholding data, Investcorp Private Equity Fund II held a 5.32% stake, while Healthcare Parent Limited held 5.80%.
Edoras Investment Holdings Pte Ltd was among the larger shareholders with a 28.30% stake, while Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity Limited held 0.47%.
Quadria Capital India Fund III and Bessemer Venture Partners Trust together held an 8.66% stake. The individual and family trust holdings included Vikram Vuppala, the Viraaj Family Trust, and the Manvi Family Trust, according to the shareholding data.
The entities named as sellers are classified as promoters in the company’s shareholding disclosures.
Nephrocare Health Services share price today opened at ₹717.65 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹719.65 per share, and an intraday low of ₹703 apiece.
Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the stock has maintained a steady uptrend since its listing in December last year, forming a consistent higher high–higher low structure on both daily and weekly charts.
He noted that although the stock witnessed a correction today on heavy volumes, the broader trend remains largely intact. However, the RSI has turned lower, signalling some loss of bullish momentum.
Shah said the immediate support is placed in the ₹670– ₹665 zone. As long as the stock holds above this range, the broader bullish bias is likely to remain intact. A decisive break below ₹665, however, could intensify selling pressure and drag the stock towards the next support at ₹630.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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