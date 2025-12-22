Neptune Logitek IPO listing: Shares list at 26% discount to IPO price

Neptune Logitek share price made a muted debut on BSE SME on Monday, December 22. The shares of Neptune Logitek were listed at 26% discount over the IPO price of ₹126.

Neptune Logitek share price opened at ₹100 on BSE SME on Monday. This means that the IPO allottees lost 26% to the IPO listing.

Neptune Logitek share price fell over 5% to ₹95.80 apiece, immediately after listing on the Indian stock market.

Ahead of listing, the GMP of Neptune Logitek IPO was +0 in the grey market, which indicated a muted listing.

Neptune Logitek IPO details The issue was priced at ₹126 per share, translating into a post-issue valuation of around ₹173 crore for Neptune Logitek. The offer closed on December 17 and saw an overall subscription of 1.61 times, with strong demand primarily from retail investors.

Neptune Logitek IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹46.62 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.37 crore shares of ₹46.62 crore.

The IPO proceeds will be primarily deployed towards capital expenditure for acquiring additional trucks and associated equipment, as well as for partial debt repayment and general corporate needs.

Neptune Logitek is an integrated logistics solutions company providing services such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, air cargo handling, road and rail transportation, and multimodal coastal forwarding. It operates on an asset-heavy model, owning its fleet, supported by in-house maintenance facilities and a captive fuel setup.

The company also leverages technology-driven solutions, including GPS-enabled fleet management systems and real-time vehicle tracking, to enhance operational efficiency.

On the financial front, Neptune Logitek posted robust growth in FY25, with revenue surging 48% to ₹260.74 crore, while profit after tax jumped to ₹9.16 crore after remaining negligible in the previous fiscal year.