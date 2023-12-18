Nestle India announces record date for stock split; Details here
A stock split involves increasing the number of issued and outstanding shares, thereby enhancing the liquidity of the stock.
FMCG giant Nestle India has set January 5 as the record date for the previously announced stock split, which was approved by the company's board in October at a ratio of 1:10.
