Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nestle India announces record date for stock split; Details here
Nestle India announces record date for stock split; Details here

 Vaamanaa Sethi

A stock split involves increasing the number of issued and outstanding shares, thereby enhancing the liquidity of the stock.

Nestle India stock splitPremium
Nestle India stock split

FMCG giant Nestle India has set January 5 as the record date for the previously announced stock split, which was approved by the company's board in October at a ratio of 1:10. 

A stock split involves increasing the number of issued and outstanding shares, thereby enhancing the liquidity of the stock. Importantly, this does not impact the overall value of all shares issued. Shareholders receive additional shares in proportion to their holdings on the specified record date.

“This is to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 5 th January 2024 as the “Record Date" for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects which was approved by the Equity Shareholders through Postal Ballot on 8th December 2023, as already intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter," the company said in an exchange filing.

In Nestle India's second-quarter results, the company experienced a notable 36% year-on-year increase in profits, reaching 908 crore. Simultaneously, its revenues saw a growth of 9.6%, totaling 5036 crore.

During the September quarter, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) reduced their stake in the company from 12.38% in the preceding June quarter to 12.1%. Conversely, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) increased their ownership from 9.05% to 9.32% over the same period

On December 18, Nestle India's stock concluded at 24,300, marking a marginal decline of 0.27 percent. Over the year-to-date duration, the company's shares have experienced a notable appreciation of 24.22 percent.

Nestle India shares have witnessed a 24% surge in the year 2023. This large-cap stock has generated a remarkable multibagger return of 120% over the past five years.

Over a decade, Nestle India shares have impressively yielded a substantial 366% return for its investors.

The 52-week trading range for Nestle India shares on BSE is 25,240 to 17,888. As of December 18, the company boasts a market capitalization of 2,34,832.05 crore, according to the BSE website.

 

Published: 18 Dec 2023, 09:43 PM IST
