MNC titans: Are their premium valuations justified?
Suhel Seth 10 min read 16 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- While growth is key, capital markets prioritize long-term profitability. Companies like Nestlé India, Colgate-Palmolive, P&G Hygiene, and Castrol India, which balance sustainable growth and high returns, earn premium valuations.
Many investors equate growth with success, assuming that a company’s future prospects hinge solely on its ability to expand. This mindset is shared not only by investors but also by companies, many of which prioritize growth at the expense of profitability. However, the capital markets consistently serve as a reality check, proving that in the long run, profitability is essential, and unchecked growth can erode value.
