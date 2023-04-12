Nestle India declares interim dividend at ₹27 per share, fixes record date1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:02 AM IST
- Nestle India has fixed 21 April as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for interim dividend payment
FMCG major Nestle India on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of ₹27 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year 2023 on the entire issue. The company has fixed 21 April as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for interim dividend payment.
