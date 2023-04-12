Nestle India declares interim dividend at 27 per share, fixes record date

“Interim dividend for financial year 2023 will be paid on and from 8 May, 2023 along-with the final dividend for the year 2022, if approved by the members at the 64th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 12 April, 2023, to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owner in the records of the depository, as on the record date fixed for the aforesaid purpose i.e. 21 April, 2023," the statement read.